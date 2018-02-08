19th annual Chefs' Feast to raise money for Lowcountry Food Bank

Nobody in the country has better food than we do here in the Lowcountry, and you can sample some of the finest cuisines and help out a great cause at the same time.

The 2018 Lowcountry Food Bank's 19th Annual Chefs' Feast is coming up Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Charleston Convention Center.

Every dollar donated to the food bank creates six meals for those who are hungry, and half of the food bank's clients are children and seniors.

It supports programs helping to stop childhood hunger in our community. Approximately 3,500 children receive meals every week through the BackPack Buddies program and approximately 120,000 meals per year are served.

More than 30 of the Lowcountry's most celebrated chefs will offer up their time to prepare delectable bites for guests to enjoy. The Lowcountry Food Bank and its 300 partner agencies will distribute more than 26 million pounds of food, nearly 23 million meals, to more than 200,000 children, seniors and families across our area in 2018.

The Lowcountry Food Bank’s childhood hunger programs that Chefs' Feast supports include:

BackPack Buddies (weekend food for kids to take home)

Kids Café (Afterschool meals at school)

School Pantry (Food distributions at school)

Go to lowcountryfoodbank.org to make your reservation or call 843-747-8146.

Black tie is optional.

