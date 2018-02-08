Second student arrested after gun found at Georgetown Middle

A second student has been arrested in connection with a gun found at a middle school.

A second student has reportedly been arrested Thursday morning for bringing a gun to Georgetown Middle School and transferring it to a student who was previously arrested for having the gun on school property.

An unloaded handgun was found in the coat pocket of a student Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., a responsible student reported to a school administrator that they believed another student was in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from the Georgetown County School District.

The principal and School Resource Officer immediately removed the student from the classroom and recovered an unloaded .38-caliber handgun from the student’s coat pocket, the release states. No ammunition was found on the student, or in his locker or belongings.

The student has been recommended for expulsion and will face criminal charges from the Georgetown Police Department, as required by state law. The GPD is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Both students have been charged with carrying a gun on school property

