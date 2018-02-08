Police investigating after two people shot in Walterboro

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Walterboro.

Officials with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue say the incident happened Wednesday night when crews responded to the 600 block of Francis Street for a man who was shot.

Authorities found one of the victims with two gunshot wounds to the thigh.

"Information indicated the actual incident location occurred at a business on Hampton Street and the patient was brought to this location approximately nine blocks away," CCFR officials said.

Walterboro police say the victim reported he was shot at the Wash and Shine Carwash on 1219 Hampton St.

"The victim stated that he did not know who shot him or where the shots came from," WPD officials said.

According to a report, as emergency crews were arriving on Francis Street, 911 dispatchers reported a second victim who was driven to Colleton Medical Center by private car.

Police officers say they met with the second victim who sustained gunshots to his left foot.

Investigators say the victim said he was also shot at Wash and Shine Carwash, and said he did not know who shot him or where the shots came from.

The Walterboro Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.