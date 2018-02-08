Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Georgetown

Damage to a vehicle that struck a person in a wheechair in Georgetown County. (Source: Live 5)

A person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown County. (Source: Live 5)

A vehicle struck a person in a wheelchair in Georgetown County Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Highway 17 near Mount Zion Road just north of North Santee.

The victim was airlifted to Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, according to a Highway Patrol spokesman.

He suffered a gash to his head and was responsive when he was taken from the scene, according to a witness.

Troopers say the man in the wheelchair was in the middle of the roadway at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was not impaired or distracted, according to the Highway Patrol.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

