City of Charleston and State of SC hosting flood mitigation, assistance public meetings

The City of Charleston is hosting meetings with the State of South Carolina about how they're working to tackle the flooding issues.

According to the media release, the presentations will include an overview of the different types of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gr ants related to flooding, information on FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program, as well as an update on the city's progress and future plans.

There will also be discussion at the evening meeting on guidelines for elevating historic homes.

Some people are looking to fix some of the flooding issues themselves.

That's why some homeowners in downtown Charleston are seeking city approval to elevate their homes.

There have been three major flooding events over the last three years and people say they are tired of the flooding.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says the city's top long-term priority is finding flooding solutions and funding.

The meetings are taking place on Thursday, Feb. 8.

One was at 3 p.m. at Bees Landing Recreation Center located at 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.

The other meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Museum located on 360 Meeting Street.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.