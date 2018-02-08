Volunteer tutors needed to help children improve reading skills

Close to 200 more volunteers are needed to fulfill a local non-profit’s goals for the remainder of the school year.

Reading Partners aims to close the reading achievement gap for elementary school students.

The children placed into the program are behind benchmarks by up to 2.5 years.

Volunteer tutors use a provided curriculum to work with a child on a one-on-one basis for one hour weekly.

Volunteers mentor in 17 schools in the Lowcountry.

Reading Partners currently has more than 830 volunteers, but needs another 170 volunteers to help children on a waiting list.

To volunteer, e-mail volunteersc@readingpartners.org or call 843-860-3915.



