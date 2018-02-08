Quantcast

Hwy 17-A in Moncks Corner reopens following accident with injuri - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Hwy 17-A in Moncks Corner reopens following accident with injuries

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Highway 17-A in Moncks Corner has been reopened following an accident with injuries Thursday afternoon. 

Earlier in the day, crews had shut down northbound lanes in the area of Hwy 17-A and Gants Road. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly