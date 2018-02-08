Disturbance on school bus causes driver to be exposed to pepper spray in Ladson

Authorities say a disturbance on a school bus caused the driver to be exposed to pepper spray in Ladson Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the driver pulled over in the area of the Exchange Park on Highway 78 where emergency crews responded.

The driver was treated by medical crews and there were no other reported injuries.

CCSO are currently investigating the incident.

Viewers reported earlier seeing multiple deputies and emergency crews including EMS and the fire department responding to the scene.

