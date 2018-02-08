Gamecocks Picked Fourth in the East

Sophomore Carlos Cortes was named to the Preseason All-SEC second team while the University of South Carolina was picked to finish fourth in the East Division in the SEC Preseason poll, the conference office announced this morning (Feb. 8).



Cortes, who also was named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America third team, played in 50 games with 43 starts and hit .286 with a team-high 12 home runs and 41 RBI last season. Cortes also had a .565 slugging percentage to go along with a .368 on-base percentage. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and earned SEC All-Tournament team honors after hitting three home runs, driving in eight, scoring five runs and walking eight times in the five tournament games.



The Gamecocks earned 50 points in the preseason poll, good for fourth in the division. Florida was picked to win the East, picking up 13 first-place votes and 91 points. The Gators were followed by Kentucky, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee. Arkansas was picked to win the West Division, earning 12 first-place votes and 90 points. Texas A&M and Ole Miss earned one first-place vote apiece. South Carolina plays the top-four teams in the West Division preseason poll this year (Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU).



Florida was picked to be the SEC champion, earning 12 of 14 votes. Arkansas and Texas A&M earned one vote apiece.



South Carolina opens the 2018 season next Friday (Feb. 16) against VMI. First pitch at Founders Park is set for 4 p.m.



2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll



Eastern Division

1. Florida (13) - 91

2. Kentucky (1) - 74

3. Vanderbilt - 72

4. South Carolina - 50

5. Georgia - 41

6. Missouri - 32

7. Tennessee - 25



Western Division

1. Arkansas (12) - 90

2. Texas A&M (1) - 72

3. Ole Miss (1) - 62

4. LSU - 59

5. Mississippi State - 44

6. Auburn - 38

7. Alabama - 20



() - First place votes



SEC Champion: Florida (12), Arkansas (1), Texas A&M (1)



2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team



First Team

C: Grant Koch, Arkansas

1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt

2B: Cobie Vance, Alabama

SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Jonathan India, Florida

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Michael Curry, Georgia

SP: Brady Singer, Florida

SP: Casey Mize, Auburn

RP: Michael Byrne, Florida



Second Team

C: JJ Schwarz, Florida

1B: Kameron Misner, Missouri

2B: Luke Becker, Kentucky

SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas

3B: George Janca, Texas A&M

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas

RP: Dallas Woolfolk, Ole Miss