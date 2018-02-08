The Citadel picked last in the SoCon preseason poll

Citadel senior third baseman Jonathan Sabo (Charleston, S.C.) was named to the Preseason All-SoCon Baseball Second Team at third base, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs were also picked to finish in last place in the Southern Conference in both the preseason polls of the conference coaches and the media.
Sabo, a Second Team All-SoCon selection at third base last season, led the Bulldogs with a .299 average and 60 hits in starting all 51 games. He also led the Bulldogs with 10 home runs, a .376 on-base percentage, 31 RBIs, and 101 total bases.
Sabo could also be the Bulldogs closer in 2018 after notching a pair of saves last season.
Mercer’s J.T. Thomas was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year and VMI’s Josh Winder was named the SoCon Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The Bulldogs begin a new era under Head Coach Tony Skole next Friday (Feb. 16) when they open the regular season against George Mason at Riley Park. First pitch is at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs will also face Louisville (Saturday) and Richmond (Sunday) on the weekend in the Charleston Crab House Challenge.
2018 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
Place Team (1st-place votes) Points
T-1. UNCG (4) 58
T-1. Mercer (3) 58
3. Samford (2) 43
T-4. ETSU 34
T-4. Western Carolina 34
6. Furman 32
T-7. Wofford 28
T-7. VMI 28
9. The Citadel 9
2018 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll
Place Team (1st-place votes) Points
1. Mercer (8) 119
2. UNCG (6) 114
3. Samford 82
4. Furman 79
5. Western Carolina 74
6. Wofford 52
7. ETSU 50
8. VMI 42
9. The Citadel 18
2018 Preseason All-Southern Conference
Preseason Player of the Year
JT Thomas, Sr., C, Mercer
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Josh Winder, Jr., RHP, VMI
First Team
SP Cody Shelton, Samford
SP Josh Winder, VMI
RP Robert Broom, Mercer
C JT Thomas, Mercer
1B Brandon Elmy, Furman
2B Austin Embler, UNCG
SS Chris Cook, ETSU
3B Caleb Webster, UNCG
OF Andrew Moritz, UNCG
OF Dillon Stewart, UNCG
OF Matt Pita, VMI
OF McClain Bradley, Wofford
DH Devin Ruiz, UNCG
Second Team
SP Ryan Simpler, ETSU
SP Matt Frisbee, UNCG
RP Wyatt Burns, Samford
C Peyton Maddox, VMI
1B Collin Fleischer, VMI
2B Reed Massey, Wofford
SS Tripp Shelton, UNCG
3B Jonathan Sabo, The Citadel
OF Aaron Maher, ETSU
OF Landon Kay, Furman
OF Troy Dixon, Samford
DH Ayrton Schafer, Samford
