The Citadel picked last in the SoCon preseason poll

Citadel senior third baseman Jonathan Sabo (Charleston, S.C.) was named to the Preseason All-SoCon Baseball Second Team at third base, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs were also picked to finish in last place in the Southern Conference in both the preseason polls of the conference coaches and the media. 

Sabo, a Second Team All-SoCon selection at third base last season, led the Bulldogs with a .299 average and 60 hits in starting all 51 games. He also led the Bulldogs with 10 home runs, a .376 on-base percentage, 31 RBIs, and 101 total bases.

Sabo could also be the Bulldogs closer in 2018 after notching a pair of saves last season.

Mercer’s J.T. Thomas was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year and VMI’s Josh Winder was named the SoCon Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Bulldogs begin a new era under Head Coach Tony Skole next Friday (Feb. 16) when they open the regular season against George Mason at Riley Park. First pitch is at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs will also face Louisville (Saturday) and Richmond (Sunday) on the weekend in the Charleston Crab House Challenge.

2018 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Place    Team (1st-place votes)               Points

T-1.       UNCG (4)                                  58

T-1.       Mercer (3)                                 58

3.         Samford (2)                              43

T-4.       ETSU                                        34

T-4.       Western Carolina                       34

6.         Furman                                     32

T-7.       Wofford                                    28

T-7.       VMI                                          28

9.         The Citadel                                9

2018 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Place    Team (1st-place votes)               Points

1.         Mercer (8)                                 119

2.         UNCG (6)                                  114

3.         Samford                                   82

4.         Furman                                     79

5.         Western Carolina                       74

6.         Wofford                                    52

7.         ETSU                                        50

8.         VMI                                          42

9.         The Citadel                                18

2018 Preseason All-Southern Conference

Preseason Player of the Year

JT Thomas, Sr., C, Mercer

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Josh Winder, Jr., RHP, VMI

First Team

SP     Cody Shelton, Samford

SP     Josh Winder, VMI

RP     Robert Broom, Mercer

C       JT Thomas, Mercer

1B     Brandon Elmy, Furman

2B     Austin Embler, UNCG

SS     Chris Cook, ETSU

3B     Caleb Webster, UNCG

OF     Andrew Moritz, UNCG

OF     Dillon Stewart, UNCG

OF     Matt Pita, VMI

OF     McClain Bradley, Wofford

DH    Devin Ruiz, UNCG

Second Team

SP     Ryan Simpler, ETSU

SP     Matt Frisbee, UNCG

RP     Wyatt Burns, Samford

C       Peyton Maddox, VMI

1B     Collin Fleischer, VMI

2B     Reed Massey, Wofford

SS     Tripp Shelton, UNCG

3B     Jonathan Sabo, The Citadel

OF     Aaron Maher, ETSU

OF     Landon Kay, Furman

OF     Troy Dixon, Samford

DH    Ayrton Schafer, Samford

