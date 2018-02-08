The Citadel picked last in the SoCon preseason poll

Citadel senior third baseman Jonathan Sabo (Charleston, S.C.) was named to the Preseason All-SoCon Baseball Second Team at third base, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs were also picked to finish in last place in the Southern Conference in both the preseason polls of the conference coaches and the media.

Sabo, a Second Team All-SoCon selection at third base last season, led the Bulldogs with a .299 average and 60 hits in starting all 51 games. He also led the Bulldogs with 10 home runs, a .376 on-base percentage, 31 RBIs, and 101 total bases.

Sabo could also be the Bulldogs closer in 2018 after notching a pair of saves last season.

Mercer’s J.T. Thomas was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year and VMI’s Josh Winder was named the SoCon Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Bulldogs begin a new era under Head Coach Tony Skole next Friday (Feb. 16) when they open the regular season against George Mason at Riley Park. First pitch is at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs will also face Louisville (Saturday) and Richmond (Sunday) on the weekend in the Charleston Crab House Challenge.

2018 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Place Team (1st-place votes) Points

T-1. UNCG (4) 58

T-1. Mercer (3) 58

3. Samford (2) 43

T-4. ETSU 34

T-4. Western Carolina 34

6. Furman 32

T-7. Wofford 28

T-7. VMI 28

9. The Citadel 9

2018 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Place Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. Mercer (8) 119

2. UNCG (6) 114

3. Samford 82

4. Furman 79

5. Western Carolina 74

6. Wofford 52

7. ETSU 50

8. VMI 42

9. The Citadel 18

2018 Preseason All-Southern Conference

Preseason Player of the Year

JT Thomas, Sr., C, Mercer

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Josh Winder, Jr., RHP, VMI

First Team

SP Cody Shelton, Samford

SP Josh Winder, VMI

RP Robert Broom, Mercer

C JT Thomas, Mercer

1B Brandon Elmy, Furman

2B Austin Embler, UNCG

SS Chris Cook, ETSU

3B Caleb Webster, UNCG

OF Andrew Moritz, UNCG

OF Dillon Stewart, UNCG

OF Matt Pita, VMI

OF McClain Bradley, Wofford

DH Devin Ruiz, UNCG

Second Team

SP Ryan Simpler, ETSU

SP Matt Frisbee, UNCG

RP Wyatt Burns, Samford

C Peyton Maddox, VMI

1B Collin Fleischer, VMI

2B Reed Massey, Wofford

SS Tripp Shelton, UNCG

3B Jonathan Sabo, The Citadel

OF Aaron Maher, ETSU

OF Landon Kay, Furman

OF Troy Dixon, Samford

DH Ayrton Schafer, Samford