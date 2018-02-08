Flight bound for Boston makes emergency landing in Charleston after report of fumes

FAA officials say a plane bound for Boston has made an emergency landing in Charleston after a report of fumes in the aircraft.

According to the FAA, JetBlue 170, which is an Airbus A320 aircraft, landed safely at Charleston International Airport at 6:25 p.m.

"The flight departed from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and was headed to Boston," emergency officials said." The FAA will investigate."

Emergency crews including the North Charleston Fire Department and EMS responded to the airport.

