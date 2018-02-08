Man hospitalized after shooting in North Charleston

One man was transported to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in North Charleston.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Admiral Drive off of Dorchester Road just before 11 p.m. in response to shots heard.

When authorities responded to the scene, a man was found inside a doorway with gunshot wounds according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Witnesses told police they saw a blue four-door vehicle and a gold crossover vehicle leave the scene quickly after the shots were heard, Pryor said. A little over an ounce of marijuana was found on the victim at the hospital according to Pryor.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.