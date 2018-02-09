No. 16 Tigers Dismantle Pittsburgh, 72-48

Behind a career-high-tying 25 points from senior guard Gabe DeVoe and a defensive effort that held Pittsburgh to just 48 points, Clemson University men’s basketball ran away with a 72-48 victory on Thursday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

DeVoe, already tying his career-high in points, made a career-best seven triples, nine total baskets and grabbed six rebounds in the winning effort.

Shelton Mitchell poured in 12 points while tallying his 300th career assist and Elijah Thomas notched his sixth double-double of the season and eighth of his career with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while also collecting his 300th career rebound.

The Tigers (20-4, 9-3 ACC) earned its 20th win of the season, clinching the program’s 14th 20-win campaign in its history. Three of those seasons have now come under the direction of head coach Brad Brownell. The win marked the third fewest games needed to get to 20 wins in Clemson history.

Clemson held a 32-22 lead at the break, but came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders. With a 37-26 lead and just 1:58 gone in the second stanza, the Tigers orchestrated a 19-2 run to blow the game wide open and lead by a game-high 28 points at 56-28 with 14:21 remaining.

The Tigers would cruise the rest of the way for the convincing 24-point victory.

David Skara scored nine points in just his third career start at Clemson. Marcquise Reed led the team with seven assists, while Thomas also swatted three shots.

Clemson will have five days in between games before traveling to Tallahassee to take on Florida State on Valentine’s Day (Wed., Feb. 14) at 7 p.m.

