6 chickens die, others saved in Mt. Pleasant barn fire

Six chickens died and eight others were saved in a Mount Pleasant barn fire late Thursday night.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says it responded to 1733 Halls Pond Road just before midnight in unincorporated Mount Pleasant and found the barn fully engulfed. The fire was out within minutes because crews used an aggressive exterior attack, the district said.

No human injuries were reported and mutual aid was requested from the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, according to the fire district.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

