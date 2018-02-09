Project looks to permanently enclose MLK pool in downtown Charleston

The city of Charleston is looking to permanently enclose the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. public pool in downtown Charleston.

Located in the 100 block of Jackson Street, the current setup includes a large temporary dome over the pool in the winter which takes the parks and recreation department two days to install and remove according to city spokesman Chloe Field. The pool also has to be drained and refilled with 345,000 gallons of water every time the dome is put on or taken off. The means of keeping the dome inflated also cost the city money, Field said.

Permanently enclosing the pool opened in 1968 would solve some of these issues, Field said.

The $2.8 million project includes an electrical system renovation a new dehumidification system, new lighting and additional locker room work.

Field said the city anticipates the construction will begin in August and the pool will close for approximately four months during the enclosure construction.

There are three community meetings Friday about the project Martin Park playground building adjacent to the pool. Architectural renderings and a construction timeline will be available. Those meetings start at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

