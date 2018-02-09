Project looks to permanently enclose MLK pool in downtown Charleston

The city of Charleston is looking to permanently enclose the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. public pool in downtown Charleston.More >>
The city of Charleston is looking to permanently enclose the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. public pool in downtown Charleston.More >>
Celebrations of love, family, education, heritage and more fill the Lowcountry calendar this weekend.More >>
Celebrations of love, family, education, heritage and more fill the Lowcountry calendar this weekend.More >>
Six chickens died and eight others were saved in a Mount Pleasant barn fire late Thursday night.More >>
Six chickens died and eight others were saved in a Mount Pleasant barn fire late Thursday night.More >>
Police responded to an incident in North Charleston Thursday night.More >>
Police responded to an incident in North Charleston Thursday night.More >>
Emergency officials say a shooting victim was taken to MUSC Thursday night.More >>
Emergency officials say a shooting victim was taken to MUSC Thursday night.More >>