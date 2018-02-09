Randstad hiring event Feb. 15

Randstad has openings for warehouse production positions. Candidates must bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview to the hiring event on Thursday.



Positions available



Assemblers:



*$12 per hour



*Must have High School Diploma or GED



*At least one year manufacturing experience



CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Operator:



*$12 - $13 per hour



*Must have High School Diploma or GED



*Two years of CNC experience or operator certification