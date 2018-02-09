Quantcast

Randstad hiring event Feb. 15 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Randstad hiring event Feb. 15

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Randstad has openings for warehouse production positions.  Candidates must bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview to the hiring event on Thursday. 

Positions available


Assemblers:

*$12 per hour 

*Must have High School Diploma or GED

*At least one year manufacturing experience 

CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Operator: 

*$12 - $13 per hour

*Must have High School Diploma or GED 

*Two years of CNC experience or operator certification



Randstad hiring event information

Thurs., Feb. 15, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

SC Works Center

1930 Hanahan Road

North Charleston

For more information, www.scworks.org and review job orders 704177 and 715677.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly