Sodexo hiring event Feb., 15

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, is hiring floor techs and environmental services workers for its Mount Pleasant location on Thursday.  Both full- and part-time hours are available.  Candidates must have a High School Diploma or GED.  Please bring a resume and come prepared for an interview. 

Sodexo

Thurs., Feb., 15, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

SC Works Center

1930 Hanahan Road

North Charleston

For more information, www.scworks.org and review job orders 770803 and 770825.

