Sodexo hiring event Feb., 15

Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, is hiring floor techs and environmental services workers for its Mount Pleasant location on Thursday. Both full- and part-time hours are available. Candidates must have a High School Diploma or GED. Please bring a resume and come prepared for an interview.



Sodexo



Thurs., Feb., 15, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.



SC Works Center



1930 Hanahan Road



North Charleston



For more information, www.scworks.org and review job orders 770803 and 770825.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.