Remembering the 1973 SC snowstorm 45 years later

The Charleston area already had a measurable snowfall in early January when more than five inches fell at Charleston International Airport, but that was nothing compared with the storm which began 45 years ago Friday.

The airport experienced 7.1 inches of snowfall from Feb. 9-11 according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front moved into the southern states on Feb. 8 then moved off the Gulf Coast and into the Gulf of Mexico that night. Low pressure began to develop along the stalled front.

Moderate to heavy snow developed across central Georgia, most of South Carolina and eastern North Carolina by the morning of Feb. 10 with the low strengthening quickly. The snowfall rate rose to one to two inches per hour throughout the day.

"The heaviest fall was at Orangeburg, which recorded 18 inches shortly before the snowing ended there," an Associated Press report said.

Then Governor John West declared a state of emergency because of the event. The highest totals measured by the National Weather Service were in Rimini, South Carolina at two feet of snow.

The airport snowfall was a record at the time before it was broken by the Christmas snowstorm of 1989.

