Berkeley Co. crews investigating cause of Ladson house fire

People traveling I-26 westbound can see smoke from the interstate. (source: Live 5 News)

Crews responded to a structure fire in Berkeley County Friday morning.

Someone told firefighters there might be someone in the house, but it was later found that the person already made it out according to C&B battalion chief Ronny Bryant.

Firefighters had to use a 2,000-foot hose because no hydrants were located nearby, Bryant said.

The walls of the house in the 100 block of Marvel Oak Circle in Ladson were completely torn down as firefighters monitored hot spots after the blaze.

Crews have pulled down some of the walls to the house. They continue to monitor hot spots at this hour. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/cCADJMLwPk — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) February 9, 2018

The smoke from the fire could be seen by people traveling on I-26 westbound. Pine Ride, Goose Creek and Caromi fire departments all responded to the scene.

Berkeley County Officials say the call came in at 9:41

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

