Quantcast

Mount Pleasant PD searching for theft suspect - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Mount Pleasant PD searching for theft suspect

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: Mount Pleasant Police Department) (source: Mount Pleasant Police Department)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect.

Precious Chisolm is wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pfc Harper at 843-884-4173 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly