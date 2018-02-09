Ex-police officer Michael Slager serving time in Colorado federal prison

The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.

Michael Slager is now an inmate at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Littleton, Colorado, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Slager was transferred on Feb. 2 from the Charleston County jail where he had been held since December when a judge sentenced him to 20 years. At the time of his transfer, authorities would not identify the federal prison in which he would be housed.

According to the BOP website, Englewood is a “low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center.” The facility only houses male inmates and Slager will be one of approximately 1,115 inmates, the website states.

Judge David Norton handed down the sentence in December after Slager entered a guilty plea last May to a federal charge of depriving Scott of his civil rights under the color of law.

That plea was part of a plea agreement in which other federal and state charges would be dropped.

Slager shot Scott on April 4, 2015, after a traffic stop in North Charleston turned violent. Slager said the two wound up in a scuffle after Scott fled from his vehicle and said that during the scuffle, Scott grabbed Slager's stun gun, forcing Slager to use deadly force.

The federal website shows Slager's projected release date is Jan. 2, 2034.

