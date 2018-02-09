Charleston City Council to consider six-month development moratorium for Johns Island

Charleston City Council members will meet Tuesday to vote on a six-month residential building moratorium for Johns Island.



The proposal for a moratorium comes after the Johns Island Community Association gathered more than 1,500 signatures in a petition. That petition was brought to Mayor Tecklenberg and other city leaders.



A spokesperson from the city says if the moratorium passes, it will halt the development of about 2,000 residential buildings.



Leaders within the Johns Island Community Association say the goal of the moratorium is for city leaders, developers and neighbors to come together and agree on a unified plan for how to proceed with development on Johns Island.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.