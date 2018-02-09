CDC updates flu stats: at least 63 children have died

The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
Charleston City Council will meet on Tuesday to vote on a six-month residential building moratorium for Johns Island.More >>
Charleston City Council will meet on Tuesday to vote on a six-month residential building moratorium for Johns Island.More >>
New numbers released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control show a sharp rise in the number of child deaths blamed on the flu outbreak.More >>
New numbers released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control show a sharp rise in the number of child deaths blamed on the flu outbreak.More >>
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect.More >>
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect.More >>
Crews are responding to a structure fire in Berkeley County.More >>
Crews are responding to a structure fire in Berkeley County.More >>