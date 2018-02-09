CDC updates flu stats: at least 63 children have died

Doctors are urging people to get a flu shot if they haven't already done so. (Source: AP)

New numbers released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control show a sharp rise in the number of child deaths blamed on the flu outbreak.

The CDC said at least 63 children have died this flu season, up from 10 reported last week.

Flu season began in October. CDC officials say flu seasons can range from 11 to 20 weeks.

Flu-related hospitalizations also increased to about 60 out of every 100,000 people.

The flu is reported as widespread in 48 states and Puerto Rico. Hawaii and Oregon are the only states reported as having lower levels of the virus.

Earlier this week, a survey from a smart thermometer manufacturer named South Carolina as the second-sickest state in America, behind Georgia.

