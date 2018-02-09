Under The Boardwalk

The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
If you like the songs from the 1950s through the 1970s, then the musical "Under the Streetlamp" is for you.More >>
A man fell 33 feet at a construction site in West Ashley Friday afternoon.More >>
The Charleston area already had a measurable snowfall in early January when more than five inches fell at Charleston International Airport, but that was nothing compared with the storm which began 45 years ago Friday.More >>
Charleston City Council will meet on Tuesday to vote on a six-month residential building moratorium for Johns Island.More >>
