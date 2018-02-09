'Under the Streetlamp' celebrates classic American songs

"Under the Streetlamp" is a concert celebration of classic hits of the American radio songbook. (Source: Ticketmaster)

If you like the songs from the 1950s through the 1970s, then the musical "Under the Streetlamp" is for you.

It features four young men singing the songs baby boomers grew up with, including songs from the Everly Brothers and Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons.

Friday night’s show includes some of the leading cast members of hit Broadway Shows including Jersey Boys. Among those in the show are Eric Gutman, Shonn Wiley, David Larson and Brandon Wardell who grew up in Charleston.

For more information, go to gaillardcenter.org or call 843-242-3099.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $55.

