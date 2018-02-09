Hanahan hires Morbitzer as head football coach

Offensive Coordinator coach David Morbitzer will take over as the new head football coach at Hanahan the school announced on Friday afternoon.

Morbitzer, who's been on the Hawks staff for the last 10 seasons, replaces Charlie Patterson who resigned after 10 seasons with the team late last year.

A native of Lexington, Morbitzer played offensive line for The Citadel and would be a starter for the Bulldogs for 3 seasons.

In addition to his time on the football staff, Morbitzer has also coached track & field at Hanahan winning 2 state titles and twice being named the state's coach of the year.

"We are excited to have a young man of outstanding enthusiasm, energy and character to lead out football program" Hanahan principal Ric Raycroft said in a statement. "David has been a big part of the success we have had here over the past 10 years and we are excited about the vision he has for the future of Hawk football."

Morbitzer takes over one of the most stable programs in the Lowcountry. Hanahan has won more than 70 games over the past 10 seasons under Patterson and gone to the playoffs each year.