Man injured after fall at West Ashley construction site

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A man fell 33 feet at a construction site in West Ashley Friday afternoon.

The fall happened in the 1900 block of Essex Farms, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. Dispatchers received the call about the incident at 1:42 p.m., he said.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

