Man injured after fall at West Ashley construction site

A man fell 33 feet at a construction site in West Ashley Friday afternoon.

The fall happened in the 1900 block of Essex Farms, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. Dispatchers received the call about the incident at 1:42 p.m., he said.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Charleston County dispatchers say they got the call at 1:42. A man was transported to MUSC, per CPD spokesman. Details are limited, but a CPD cruiser just left the scene. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/RtrouxbflB — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) February 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.