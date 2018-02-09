N. Charleston police searching for car in connection to 2017 homicide

North Charleston authorities are searching for a car in connection to a homicide that happened in 2017.

The fatal shooting took the life of 18-year-old Willie Lee Duggans of North Charleston.

It happened on Oct. 10, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Redwood Street. When officers arrived they found Duggans suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday, police released a picture of a vehicle they say was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

"It is last seen turning left onto Carner Avenue from Burton Lane heading into the City of Charleston," North Charleston police officials said.

According to police, the vehicle appears to be either a silver or light gold Chrysler 200 with aftermarket wheels and a front vanity plate.

"Investigators are attempting to locate this vehicle and identify its occupants, as they believe they may have information pertinent to this investigation," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective. D. Pritchard at 843-740-2656 or dpritchard@northcharleston.org or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

BREAKING: one man dead in North Charleston shooting. @NCPD says officers found man with gunshot wounds, pronounced dead at scene pic.twitter.com/l2iMsrQxkv — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) October 10, 2017

