N. Charleston police searching for car in connection to 2017 homicide

The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
A chemical used on floors caused the odor that prompted an evacuation at MUSC Rutledge Tower, authorities say.More >>
A chemical used on floors caused the odor that prompted an evacuation at MUSC Rutledge Tower, authorities say.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
If you like the songs from the 1950s through the 1970s, then the musical "Under the Streetlamp" is for you.More >>
If you like the songs from the 1950s through the 1970s, then the musical "Under the Streetlamp" is for you.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing man who is considered vulnerable, they say.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing man who is considered vulnerable, they say.More >>