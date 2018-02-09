North Charleston police locate missing man

The North Charleston Police Department has located a missing man who is considered vulnerable, they say.

Officers found Harry Donald Tatum, 86, who suffers from severe dementia.

On Friday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Tricom Street in reference to a missing and vulnerable adult.

Officers spoke to the missing man's wife who said she was at an appointment while her husband waited in their vehicle.

Once she was done she realized her husband left with their vehicle.

Tatum was located safe in Mount Pleasant.

