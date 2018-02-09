Quantcast

Crews clear hit-and-run scene in Summerville; Highway Patrol investigating

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Crews have cleared a hit-and-run scene in Summerville Friday night. 

Officials with the Summerville Police Department say the incident was in the area of Bacons Bridge Road and Stallsville Loop. 

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. 

