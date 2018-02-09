Ft. Dorchester wrestling team removed from 5-A championship meet for ineligible wrestler

The Fort Dorchester wrestling team has been removed from Saturday's 5-A state championship meet the South Carolina High School League announced on Friday morning after an investigation revealed the school had used an ineligible wrestler this season.

The match, that was scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon at Airport High School, will now be postponed.

"It has been determined that Fort Dorchester High School had an ineligible wrestler to participate, which resulted in the school having to forfeit all contests in which the student athlete participated." The League said in a statement. "As a result of the forfeiture, River Bluff High School will compete in the AAAAA Wrestling Duals Championship."

Fort Dorchester Athletic Director Steve LaPrad told Live 5 News that the school is appealing the decision. A hearing could come as early as Monday.

“Accusations presented to the SCHSL must provide probable cause for an investigation to occur and be found valid after a detailed inquiry. The SCHSL regrets the schedule change for all student athletes and coaches involved,” Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in the statement.