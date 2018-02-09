Cupid Chase 5k benefits locals with disabilities

There could be rain and clouds this weekend but that is not stopping people from spreading the love for the fourth annual Cupid Chase 5k.

This year the race has nearly tripled in size.

All of the proceeds benefit people with disabilities in need in the Lowcountry.

It helps them find jobs and housing in our community. The race has already garnered more than $10,000.

"This is definitely the biggest one we've ever had. We have close to 175 runners. We have a lot of support from the community," Alan Rose said.

Rose is the executive director of Community Options Incorporated: Charleston, the organization that puts on the race.

"100% of proceeds go directly to the people we serve," Rose said.

"You see a difference in the lives of the people you serve," said Community Options Inc. coordinator Kendra Chaplin. "It will help us to do a little extra for them."

Brooke Cassidy is one of the friendly Lowcountry faces this team serves.

She currently lives in assisted living through Community Options Inc.

"I just live in one of the houses," Cassidy explained. "I'm working on getting my apartment. You have to get a job, stay there for a while and then they'll help you."

"I know they really appreciate what we do and how we do it. We want them to be as independent and have as much fun as possible," Rose said.

"They're very unique individuals just like any of us," Community Options Inc. business manager Chloe DelRosario said.

Rose hopes the race continues to grow.

His goal for 2019 is to have at least 300 runners.

For more information on the race or how to sign up, click this link.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.