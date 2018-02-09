Charleston County deputies further investigating pepper spray incident on school bus

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is furthering investigating an incident involving pepper spray on a school bus.

On Thursday, just after 4 p.m. deputies went to the Ladson Fairgrounds for a report of a juvenile spraying pepper spray on a school bus.

The bus was transporting students from Northwood's Middle School.

Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to students as a whole, but they were unable to determine who sprayed the spray.

All of the students' bags and person were checked and the searches turned up nothing.

When deputies spoke to the students individually, they were able to determine a male student who discharged the pepper spray.

The male student walked to the front of the school bus and was seen in the video holding what appeared to be a pink canister of pepper spray, reports say. At one point in the video the juvenile is seen spraying the pepper spray twice in no general direction exposing everyone on board to the pepper spray, reports say.

The driver of the school bus was not immediately disabled, but soon began suffering from the expose and turned into the Ladson Fairgrounds.

"After deputies gathered preliminary information, the children were transferred to another bus and transported home," CCSO officials said. "Some parents also arrived on scene to drive their children home."

The investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

