Quantcast

Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Hwy 52 in St. - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Hwy 52 in St. Stephen

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working an accident with injuries in St. Stephen. 

According to authorities, the incident is on Highway 52 near Armadillo Court. 

Viewers say multiple emergency units including the sheriff's office has responded to the scene. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly