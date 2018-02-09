Pedestrian killed after being hit by Berkeley County Deputy Sheriff

Emergency crews are working an accident with injuries in St. Stephen. (Source: Lisa Lichole Nelson)

A pedestrian struck by a Berkeley County Deputy Sheriff's vehicle in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Salisbury identified the victim as 39-year-old Robert Collins of Bonneau.

The incident occurred on Highway 52 near Armadillo Court at approximately 9:37 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres.

"Collins was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a Berkeley County Deputy Sheriff," Salisbury said.

Investigators said the 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Highway 52 when it struck the Collins. Collins was pronounced dead on the scene.

The death has been ruled accidental, according to Salisbury. The incident was investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

