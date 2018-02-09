Pedestrian killed after being struck on Hwy. 52 in St. Stephen

The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
The victim in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died, police say.More >>
The victim in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died, police say.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say a deputy will be suspended for a day after an internal investigation found that he improperly restrained a suspect.More >>
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say a deputy will be suspended for a day after an internal investigation found that he improperly restrained a suspect.More >>
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries.More >>
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries.More >>