Pedestrian killed after being struck on Hwy. 52 in St. Stephen

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries.

The incident occurred on Highway 52 near Armadillo Court at approximately 9:37 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres.

Investigators say a 2017 Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Highway 52 struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was killed in the incident.

The accident remains under investigation, Beres said.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office is investigating and has not yet released the identity of the victim.

