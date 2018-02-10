Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (2/9)

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashely Ridge 63, Fort Dorchester 56
Palmetto Christian Academy 83, Northside Christian 37
Porter-Gaud 72, Northwood Academy 30
Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45
Wando 57, Stratford 43
West Ashley 74, James Island 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 47, Fort Dorchester 42
First Baptist 71, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 25
Goose Creek 42, Summerville 25
Northwood Academy 65, Porter-Gaud 32
Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Northside Christian 30
Wando 67, Stratford 26
West Ashley 37, James Island 27
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.