Quantcast

Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (2/9) - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (2/9)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashely Ridge 63,  Fort Dorchester 56

Palmetto Christian Academy 83, Northside Christian 37

Porter-Gaud 72, Northwood Academy 30

Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45

Wando 57, Stratford 43

West Ashley 74, James Island 52


GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 47, Fort Dorchester 42

First Baptist 71, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 25

Goose Creek 42, Summerville 25

Northwood Academy 65, Porter-Gaud 32

Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Northside Christian 30

Wando 67, Stratford 26

West Ashley 37, James Island 27

Powered by Frankly