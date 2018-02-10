Quantcast

Crews respond to house fire on Dublin Road in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to house fire on Dublin Road in North Charleston

By Michal Higdon, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
North Charleston fire crews respond to house fire (Source: Emily Corte) North Charleston fire crews respond to house fire (Source: Emily Corte)
North Charleston fire crews respond to house fire (Source: Dustin Wall) North Charleston fire crews respond to house fire (Source: Dustin Wall)
North Charleston fire crews respond to house fire (Source: Dustin Wall) North Charleston fire crews respond to house fire (Source: Dustin Wall)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday morning in the Pepperhill neighborhood.

Dispatch confirmed they received the call shortly before 9 a.m. 

North Charleston fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Dublin Road near Ashley Phosphate Road. 

No word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly