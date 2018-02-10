Troopers: Fog likely a factor in early morning crash

The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
A pedestrian struck by a Berkeley County Deputy Sheriff in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries.More >>
A pedestrian struck by a Berkeley County Deputy Sheriff in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries.More >>
North Charleston fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday morning in the Pepperhill neighborhood.More >>
North Charleston fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday morning in the Pepperhill neighborhood.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol officials responded to a wreck Saturday morning in Moncks Corner.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol officials responded to a wreck Saturday morning in Moncks Corner.More >>