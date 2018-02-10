Troopers: Fog likely a factor in early morning crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials responded to a wreck Saturday morning in Moncks Corner.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Black Tom Road at the intersection of Highway 176, according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern.



Southern said the driver of the 2003 jeep was approaching Highway 176 on Black Tom Road and ran through the stop sign. The vehicle struck a ditch, overturned and then hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Troopers said the driver has been treated and released.

Southern said fog was likely a factor in the accident.



