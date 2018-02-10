Seacoast Church hosts Night to Shine event for adults with special needs

The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
The former Lowcountry police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist is serving his sentence in a Colorado federal prison.More >>
Sometimes adults with special needs are overlooked by society. That was not the case Friday night. All over the country Friday was their Night to Shine as Seacoast Mt. Pleasant with volunteers from the community held a special prom just for them.More >>
Sometimes adults with special needs are overlooked by society. That was not the case Friday night. All over the country Friday was their Night to Shine as Seacoast Mt. Pleasant with volunteers from the community held a special prom just for them.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
The mother of Brittanee Drexel said Friday she is going to hire her own private investigators to try to find out who killed her daughter and where.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol officials responded to a wreck Saturday morning in Moncks Corner.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol officials responded to a wreck Saturday morning in Moncks Corner.More >>
A pedestrian struck by a Berkeley County Deputy Sheriff in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries.More >>
A pedestrian struck by a Berkeley County Deputy Sheriff in St. Stephen Friday night died of his injuries.More >>