Seacoast Church hosts Night to Shine event for adults with special needs

Sometimes adults with special needs are overlooked by society.

That was not the case Friday night.

All over the country Friday was their Night to Shine as Seacoast Mt. Pleasant with volunteers from the community held a special prom just for them.

Seacoast Church partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation for the “Night to Shine” prom.

Guests ages, 16 or older special needs, attended the event in the Worship Center.



In addition, a similar experience for children under 16 years old with special needs, called the Luke 14 Banquet, was held in the Warehouse.



