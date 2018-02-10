Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant native Nick Ciuffo suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for positive drug test

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Courtesy: Montgomery Biscuits
(AP/WCSC) -

Former Wando High School standout Nick Ciuffo has been suspended 50 games by Major League baseball for a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Ciuffo was one of four players suspended by the league Saturday.

Ciuffo released a statement on Twitter following the suspension.

The Lowcountry native was a first round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2013 draft.

Ciuffo played in 102 games in 2017 for the Montgomery Biscuits which is the Class AA affiliate of the Rays. He batted .245 with 7 home runs and 42 RBI.

