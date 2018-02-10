Mt. Pleasant native Nick Ciuffo suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for positive drug test

Former Wando High School standout Nick Ciuffo has been suspended 50 games by Major League baseball for a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Ciuffo was one of four players suspended by the league Saturday.

Ciuffo released a statement on Twitter following the suspension.

I've made a mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the Rays as an organization for the distraction this has caused. I apologize to my teammates and most importantly my family. — Nick Ciuffo (@nciuffo14) February 10, 2018

The Lowcountry native was a first round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2013 draft.

Ciuffo played in 102 games in 2017 for the Montgomery Biscuits which is the Class AA affiliate of the Rays. He batted .245 with 7 home runs and 42 RBI.

