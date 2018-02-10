Community holds drumming circle to remember Black Lives Matter leader

The sound of drums rang through Hampton Park in downtown Charleston today as hundreds of people gathered to remember and pray for Muhiyidin d’Baha.

“Muhiyidin d’Baha, he had a great impact on the community, and he brought awareness to many different issues that people may not know about,” event attendee Jynesis Lee said.

D’Baha, or Moye as many people knew him, was shot and killed in New Orleans last week. He was known here in Charleston as a prominent Black Lives Matter leader.

People may not have known about all of the issues d’Baha brought awareness to, but many recognize him from the time he snatched a Confederate flag on live television more than a year ago during a rally.

“There are, you know, like, in my belief, angels who walk among us, and he was truly one of them,” event organizer Emrys Hamidi said.

Hundreds of people showed up, but more than just friends and family attended the event.

“I mean, I think this is just a small amount of the people he touched,” Emrys said. “He was always passionate about justice, equality for all people.”

“If you had ever interacted with him, he had this genuine spirit of service and love for anyone who crossed his path,” event organizer Amid Hamidi said.

That’s a spirit the organizers of today’s event wanted to communicate with the celebration today, but it’s also one those who attended the celebration hope to walk away with.

“It’s made me feel really good,” Lee said. “It’s had a very positive environment, so I just want to be part of that and maybe learn some things from it.”

