Bucs grab fourth win in their last five games

Christian Keeling scored 20 points and Charleston Southern closed on a 7-0 surge to beat Presbyterian 64-54 on Saturday.



Charleston (11-14, 6-8 Big South Conference) has won four of its last five games while Presbyterian (10-17, 3-11) has lost four of its last five.



Keeling made three 3-pointers and was 6 of 16 from the floor. Javis Howard didn't miss a shot for the Buccaneers, making two field goals and six free throws for 10 points.



JC Younger made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead Presbyterian. Younger made eight of the Blue Hose's 17 field goals.



Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made two 3s and Keeling added another during an 11-2 surge, and Charleston Southern took the lead for good, 51-43. The Blue Hose pulled to 57-54 with three minutes left, but Cortez Mitchell scored five of his seven points and Keeling made two free throws to end it.