Multiple lanes closed after two-vehicle wreck on Ashley Phosphate

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Jalesa Pinckney Source: Jalesa Pinckney
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Multiple lanes are closed on Ashley Phosphate Road after a two-vehicle wreck, according to dispatch.

The wreck is in the 4800 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, near the intersection of Patriot Boulevard.

Injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

