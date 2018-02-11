CCU Falls to Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina could not overcome the hot second half shooting of Appalachian State in an 81-66 loss to the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers (11-15, 6-7 Sun Belt) broke open a close game by shooting 65 percent in the second half while the Chanticleers only shot 40 percent.

CCU (11-16, 5-8 Sun Belt) had three players reach double digits with Artur Labinowicz leading the way with 16.

Zac Cuthbertson and Amidou Bamba were the only other players to reach double figures as both scored 10 points. Cuthbertson finished with his fifth double-double of the season grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Shaw had an off-night shooting the ball finishing with nine points. He did have a game-high eight assists and two steals.

Appalachian State was also able to out rebound the Chants 35-32 with 11 of those coming on the offensive end which led to eight second chance points.

Turnovers also contributed to the loss as CCU turned the ball over 19 times. The visitors were able to turn those turnovers into 23 points.

Coastal finished the game shooting 45 percent from the field and hit seven three point field goals in 20 attempts (35%). The Chants shot 19 free throws hitting 13.

App State had three players reach double-digits with O’Showen Williams coming off the bench to lead the scoring with 20 points. Ronshad Shabazz, the third leading scorer in the Sun Belt, finished with 19 points and Griffin Kinney had 14.

After the hot second half shooting for the Mountaineers, they finished the game shooting 47 percent from the field and 32 percent on its threes after hitting six-of-19.

The Mountaineers came into the game shooting 65 percent at the free throw line, but were much better in tonight’s game knocking down a cool 72 percent (23-32).

CCU carried a 33-32 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Chants trailed 23-15 with 7:51 left in the first half, but went on to hit seven consecutive field goals and finally took a 27-26 lead with 4:18 left.

CCU shot 50 percent from the field with Shaw leading the way with seven points. Sanders came off the bench to hit two three point field goals to finish the half with six points.

The Mountaineers shot 35 percent in the opening half with the Shabazz leading the way with 11 points.

Both teams had 19 rebounds and CCU had nine turnovers which App State was able to turn into eight points.

Coastal Carolina will continue the current home stand when they host Troy Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.