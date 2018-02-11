Multiple agencies responded to fire at Graze restaurant in Summerville

Summerville Fire and Rescue crews received a call for a fire alarm at Graze restaurant early Sunday morning.

The call came in just before 4 a.m., according to Summerville's Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Waring.

Waring said the first crews arrived a few minutes later to the restaurant located on E. 5th N. Street near Highway 78. They found smoke coming from the front and rear of the building.

"The alarm was upgraded to a structure fire, bringing more resources and manpower," Waring said. As part of the auto-aid agreement, Dorchester County Fire Rescue crews responded to assist.

The crews were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes and remained on scene for a while longer performing overhaul operations and checking for hot spots.

The restaurant suffered significant smoke, fire and water damage. SCE&G was called to the scene and secured the power and natural gas.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

In all, approximately 30 firefighters responded with seven fire apparatus from Summerville Fire & Rescue and Dorchester County Fire & Rescue. Dorchester County EMS and Summerville Police Department also provided assistance at the scene.The restaurant is located on

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

"Both SFR & DCFR did a superb job containing and extinguishing the fire," Dorchester County officials tweeted out.



This is a developing story - check back for updates.



