Judge to determine whether teen charged in S.C. school shooting will be tried as adult

A judge is scheduled to determine whether the teen who opened fire at Townville Elementary in 2016 will be tried as an adult. (Source: WHNS)

A judge is scheduled to decide this week whether the teenager charged in fatal South Carolina school shooting will be tried as an adult.

Local news outlets report the hearing will be held Monday at the Anderson County Courthouse. The teenager was 14 years old at the time of the shooting at Townville Elementary School on Sept. 28, 2016.

The teen is accused of killing his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, at their home before driving a pickup truck to the school.

Investigators say the teen opened fire on the playground, wounding two 6-year-old students, hurting a third student, and shooting a first-grade teacher.

Authorities said a teacher called 911 from a classroom at 1:45 p.m. to report that a male was shooting at the school. The suspect never made it inside the building. Deputies said the teen drove a Dodge Ram onto school property, and then jumped a fence and ran onto the playground.

Taylor Jones, Anderson County Emergency Services Director, said a Townville volunteer firefighter engaged the armed teenager, "took him down," and held him until deputies arrived.

Dr. Tom Dobbins, chairman of District 4, said it doesn't appear the shooter was related to the shooting victims at the school. He said he believes it was an opportunistic attack since the students were outside.

At a news conference held that day, the family of 6-year-old Jacob Hall said the boy, who had been airlifted to the Greenville Hospital System pediatric trauma unit, was shot in the leg and suffered massive blood loss, forcing doctors to place him on life support. Hall died three days after the shooting.

Authorities said the other student, who was shot in the foot; and the teacher, shot in the shoulder, were taken to AnMed Health System for treatment and were later released.

The teenage gunman is charged as a juvenile with two counts of murder, three charges of attempted murder and other crimes.

Copyright 2018 WCSC/WHNS. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.