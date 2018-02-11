Coastal Conservation League offering $3 bus rides to Columbia to protest offshore drilling

The South Carolina Coastal Conservation League is offering $3 bus rides to Columbia on Tuesday to give people the chance to participate in a rally against offshore drilling on the Statehouse steps.

The rally comes after months of opposition to offshore oil drilling in South Carolina from leaders and residents of coastal South Carolina communities.

“I don’t like the idea of it,” Charleston resident Hannah Ross said. “I think it’s very bad for our environment, to be honest.”

“Definitely not something I would look forward to when I go to the beach,” Charleston resident Deshawn Mason said.

On Tuesday, federal officials from the Trump Administration will meet in Columbia and hear public comment about offshore oil and gas drilling for the first and only time.

Before that meeting happens, a rally will be held on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia.

"The idea is to gather a big group of people together to say, 'We don't want South Carolina to be opened up to offshore drilling,’” Coastal Conservation League representative Caitie Forde-Smith said.

The Coastal Conservation League has been vocal since talk of offshore drilling in South Carolina started a few months ago.

"We want to protect our environment and the place that we call home,” Forde-Smith said. “Our coast is incredibly important to us."

Forde-Smith said the group decided to offer bus rides to Columbia in hopes of increasing attendance at the rally.

"We need as many people as possible to show up in Columbia on Tuesday," Forde-Smith said. “They need to hear from citizens. And it's important for folks to step up and speak out against oil drilling in a big way.”

