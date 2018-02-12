Hearing scheduled for Colleton Co. woman accused of raising kidnapped child as her own

Gloria Williams is accused of raising a kidnapped child as her own. (Source: Jacksonville Police Department)

The Colleton County woman who allegedly raised a baby she kidnapped as her own child is scheduled to appear in a Jacksonville courtroom Monday.

Gloria Williams is accused of taking a child from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and raising it as her own in the Walterboro area. The judge ruled in favor of the media earlier this month when more records were released in connection with the case.

Jury selection for a potential trial was canceled last week.

Investigators say the abducted child, Kamiyah Mobley, had a feeling she may have been a victim of kidnapping, but grew up believing Williams was her biological mother. Mobley was determined to be the abducted child through DNA testing with Williams allegedly using the name Alexis Manigo for the child.

Williams was arrested and later charged in the case in January 2017. Her story allegedly fell apart when fraudulent identity documents were found.

A tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Colleton County, where they found an 18-year-old woman with the same birthday as the missing girl but living under a different name.

