Opening statements set for Tue. in trial of man charged in Mother's Day shooting

A man accused of a fatal shooting in North Charleston on Mother's Day 2015 was in court Monday as jury selection began in his trial.

Kenneth Lamont Robinson Jr. was just 15 at the time of the shooting and faces one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder. He was initially charged as a juvenile, but a judge later decided he should be tried as an adult.

Kedena Brown, 36, of North Charleston, was struck by gunfire while driving her silver Chrysler 300 in the area of Ashley Phosphate and Northwoods Boulevard in the early morning hours of May 10, 2015, North Charleston Police say.

The police report stated officers responded to the area of I-26 near mile marker 210 in reference to vehicles shooting at one another. Officers say upon arrival a felony car stop was underway by other officers.

Brown was later found shot inside her vehicle at the Exxon Station in the 2300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road. She was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

Prosecutor Culver Kidd with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Robinson was one of eight people riding in three different cars during that chase.

Robinson’s attorney Megan Ehrlich filed a motion to remand the case to family court stating her client’s actions should not be decided in circuit court.

She added Robinson was the youngest person allegedly involved in the incident, and since then another person has come forward pleading guilty being the trigger man, killing Brown.

Prosecutors confirm a co-defendant has pleaded guilty, but said this doesn’t cancel out Robinson’s actions.

“This all stimulated from the gang wars going on inside the Dorchester Waylyn neighborhood,” Kidd said. “The circumstances haven’t really changed. We’ve gained information from the statements that we’re relying on. Both of those witnesses put a gun in Kenneth Robinson’s hand, and put him firing a gun during that car chase. It just wasn’t his bullet that killed the victim.”

Court documents state at approximately 1:40 a.m. on May 10, 2015, Brown was driving on Ashley Phosphate Road towards I-26. Prior to the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northwoods Boulevard, a dark blue colored vehicle came along the driver’s side of Brown’s SUV, the affidavit states. Shots were fired at Brown’s vehicle, striking her in the neck and head.

Investigators state a confidential informant identified Robinson’s involvement in the chase and shooting.

Tuesday the judge will make a ruling on several other motions filed before the trial, including a voluntary statement by Robinson to police.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

